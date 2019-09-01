CSL Plasma has signed a lease to take the old Rite Aid Pharmacy building off Shorter Avenue in West Rome.
The company is a Boca Raton, Florida based division of CSL Behring, a leader in the plasma protein therapeutics industry.
The company is committed to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people with rare and serious diseases. It manufactures and markets a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapies worldwide.
CSL therapies are used to treat coagulation disorders including hemophilia, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company’s products are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.
CSL Plasma currently has seven donor locations in North Georgia and two in Chattanooga.
For additional information, visit www.cslbehring.com.