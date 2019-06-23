Blood Assurance is reaching out to residents of Northwest Georgia with an urgent call for several specific blood types.
“Critical need like this can’t last” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance in a press release. “We are still supplying our hospitals for now, but this kind of shortage can lead to canceled surgeries and other problems. Local patients count on blood donors and right now they just aren’t coming in.”
Blood supplies always experiences fewer donors in the summer months and this year is no different.
“Summer always means less blood donors and higher usage at our hospitals,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operations officer at Blood Assurance in the press release. “We try to be as prepared as possible for any trauma that may occur and our current supply of some types would not be enough if a major trauma were to come in. We are asking all community members to please take thirty minutes of time to donate blood and save three lives.”
To be a donor one must must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors should take in plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeinated drinks — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
The Rome donor center is located in the Midtown Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Horseleg Creek Road. To make an appointment visit www.bloodassurance.org, or call 800-962-0628.