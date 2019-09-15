Following the investigation of a complaint against Neaton Rome Inc, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has forced the auto parts manufacturer to reinstate and pay an employee $13,133 in lost wages as the federal labor probe determined that Neaton terminated the employee in violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The investigation resulted in a finding that Neaton failed to provide the employee with required notification about whether her absence would qualify for leave after she requested time off for an FMLA-qualifying health condition and provided supporting documentation. The employee was wrongfully let go after the company assessed disciplinary attendance points for missed work.
Neaton Rome Inc. has been forced to reinstate the employee, pay her back wages, and restore her health benefits dating back to the day she was wrongfully terminated. Additionally, Neaton will grant 160 hours of vacation time that she would have earned on the date of her anniversary with the company, increase her pay reflecting a raise she would have received on the anniversary, and remove disciplinary attendance points they erroneously assessed due to her FMLA-covered absence from work.
“Many Americans rely on the Family and Medical Leave Act for critically needed workplace flexibility precisely when they need it the most,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Eric Williams, Atlanta, in a press release. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring that employees’ rights under the FMLA are protected. We encourage employers to review the numerous tools and resources we provide to help them understand their rights and obligations under this law.”