The annual Rome Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast was a huge success last month but Romans with a hankering for pancakes still have several additional opportunities to get their fill.
The Rome Braves will host a Pancake Breakfast on Dec. 14, from 7 a.m. until noon in conjunction with the GoGo Running Rome Half Marathon and 5K. All of the proceeds from that breakfast will be earmarked for activities and maintenance at the Braves Miracle Field adjacent to State Mutual Stadium.
Runners can still register online for the half marathon and 5K at active.com/rome-ga/running.
Proceeds from the half marathon and 5K are donated to area high school track and cross country programs as well as Haven Health, formerly the Rome Pregnancy Center.
Tickets for the breakfast are $8, and only $5 for season ticket holders.
Harbor House will hold a Breakfast with Santa event at the Forum River Center on December 14 beginning at 8 a.m. In addition to the breakfast, the $25 fee will also permit visitors to get on the rink at the Forum on Ice.