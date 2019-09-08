Scores of bicyclists will be riding through western Floyd County on Saturday September 28 on one of the weekend Bike Ride Across Georgia events.
The U.S. Bicycle Route 21 event begins Friday, Sept. 27 in Chattanooga. The ride will start on the Tennessee Riverwalk just east of the Amnicola Highway and go south for 59.4 miles to Summerville where the participants will overnight at Dowdy Park.
Saturday the riders will saddle up depart Summerville at 8 a.m. and come down Georgia 100 to Coosa for a rest stop at the Old River Road boat launch. They will come east on the Alabama Highway to Highway 100 South. The route turns east on Livingston Road and hen into Cave Spring and Rolater Park before heading south again to Cedartown.
Riders will join the Silver Comet Trail on the west side of Cedartown and ride to the Skydive Spaceland facility in Rockmart and complete the 58.4 mile middle section of the event.
The Sunday finale will traverse some 40.4 miles, virtually the entire route along the Silver Comet Trail ending on Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
Interested riders can still register online at www.brag.org/21 or call 404-382-7747 for additional information.