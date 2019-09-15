Floyd County Master Gardeners will offer a free community workshop on "Flower Arranging" Saturday, Sept. 28.
The workshop will begin at noon at Chieftains Museum on Riverside Parkway.
Master Gardener Nelly Luthi will help participants with all of the basics of flower arranging.
For additional n and to register, contact the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210. The Floyd County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers Facebook page also offers more information and tips for gardening in the Rome area.