Marshall Forest to be added to Old-Growth Forest Network
The Marshall Forest off Horseleg Creek Road in Rome is being added to the Old-Growth Forest Network, an alliance of more than 70 forests across 20 states.
Joan Maloof, executive director of the Old-Growth Forest Network based out of Salisbury, Maryland, will come to Rome in October for the dedication ceremony which will be held in conjunction with the annual Robert Weed Memorial Walk through the old-growth virgin forest.
The forest in Rome sits off the Coosa River below the Shorter University campus and features a number of rare and endangered flora. The Nature Conservancy, Friends of the Marshall Forest along with family and friends of the late Robert Weed help maintain the property which is open to the public year-round.
Maloof said the purpose of the network is to highlight older forests that are open for all people to experience and enjoy. “These forests are examples of biodiversity, they clean the air, they clean the water,” Maloof said. “The network speaks out for conservation of the last of these ancient forests.”
Maloof wants to create a nationwide network of forests and was introduced to the Marshall Forest by Jennifer Kearns. “She brought me to the Marshall Forest and it is ideal for the network,” Maloof said. The idea is to connect generations of families with the old-growth forests.
The ceremonies in Rome are scheduled for October 19 however a specific time has not been determined.
DOL helping firms with job recruitments
The Georgia Department of Labor will help LG Hausys and Yanmar America fill positions for their manufacturing facilities in Gordon County and Adairsville. Yanmar is a Japanese-owned manufacturer of construction and agricultural equipment, industrial and marine engines and specialty energy systems. LG Hausys is a Korean firm which specializes in windows, interior materials, automotive material and high performance material parts.
The Yanmar event is slated for Wednesday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place in Cartersville.
Yanmar, which is located in the Georgia North Industrial Park off Georgia 140 in Adairsville, is seeking materials handlers, assemblers and parts warehouse associates.
The LG Hausys facilities are located between Adairsville and Calhoun off Old Dixie Highway. The hiring event is slated for Wednesday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur in Calhoun. LG Hausys is looking for quality control personnel, tab technicians, mould processors, filter press operators, maintenance technicians and engineers.
Applicants should be 18 years of age and bring their resumes, driver’s license and dress in a manner that would indicate you are serious about finding a good job.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about job opportunities.
Mercy Care offering work preparedness workshop
Mercy Care Rome, 300 Chatillon Road in North Rome will be offering a special Work Preparedness Workshop for individuals between the ages of 35 and 54.
The workshop will assist Romans in search of a job with resume preparation, identification of skills and the opportunity to match those skills to potential employers, help with how to conduct an interview, access to computers for job search and a chance to improve your computer skills.
The project is funded through a grant from Wells Fargo.
The workshops are help periodically and people who are interested are encouraged to call Mercy care Rome at 706-291-8496 to get a time for the next session.