Mount Berry Mall officials have unveiled plans for a Rome Summer Showcase event, designed to highlight local food, business, health and recreational venues. The event will be held at the mall on Thursday, July 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Businesses can register to participate at www.ourcityfavorites.com.
Businesses will receive floor space to showcase their business or product and entered into a week-long fan vote. Voting will take place online.
“We are excited to pack the mall with local businesses to showcase all the great things located right here in Rome. We want to create and host events that inspire our community and the Summer Showcase is a great way to bring people together to celebrate the best in food, entertainment, recreation, health, business and more,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group.
There is no cost to participate and registration is open though Friday, June 14.