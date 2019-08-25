Rome's Living & Giving Lifestyle, 401 Broad Street, owned and operated by Lisa Landry and Sheree White, has won a "Retailer Excellence Award" in the Store Events category.
Lenise Willis, editor in chief of Gifts & Decorative Accessories, an online specialty website, said special events are always difficult to judge because of the wide variety and novelty of the nominations.
"When we saw Living & Giving’s submission, we felt like they really went above and beyond for their store events and were truly deserving. Not only do they have a flair for creating exciting in-store events and pop-up shop themes, but they also find ways to support and incorporate neighboring businesses and local artisans," Willis said.
The Pop Up retail businesses that have been featured at Living & Giving were driving forces behind the recognition.