Little River Canyon seeking help with identifying flora
Little River Canyon National Preserve and Jacksonville State University’s Field Schools will conduct a bioblitz Friday May 18- Sunday May 20 to better document the ecological diversity of the park. The main event is Saturday, May 19. Visitors will use the free iNaturalist app to record and locate as many species in the park as can be recorded over the course of three days.
The Canyon Center will be the focal point for all of the activity.
Each day begins with a welcoming ceremony in the Canyon Center on Alabama Highway 35 near the Little River Falls. There is free Wi-Fi in the Canyon Center where participants can post their discoveries and recharge batteries. There will also be a table with field guides.
Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. will be a teachers’ workshop to learn about the iNaturalist app, and how to use it in the classroom. Saturday at 8 a.m., there will be groups heading into the park to document species. Several hikes/walks will leave the Canyon Center throughout the day. Saturday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. there will be naturalists at the Canyon Center to help the public and scientists identify what everyone found.
Visitors are encouraged to bring lots of water and snacks, insect repellent and sunscreen.
Park biologists and naturalists are asking that people who want to help pay attention to where they are walking to minimize the trampling of species.
A few rules for the event include staying together and not wandering too far off existing trails, replace any rock or object that you move exactly like you found it, if you come across a species that is either federally or state listed as endangered or threatened-note the location but don't tell anybody and everybody about it. Finally, be aware that there are black bears in the park, do not approach them for any reason.
Participants are encouraged to take as many pictures as possible to help park officials with the identification of the species.
To get additional information visit the canyon webpage at www.nps.gov/liri.
Exchange Club planning big Memorial Day event
The Americanism committee of the Rome Exchange Club is planning a big Memorial Day event Monday, May 28 at the Coosa Valley Fairground Palladium building. The activity will commemorate the 100th year since the end of World War I.
U.S. Army Chaplain Major General (Ret.) Douglas Carver, a graduate of East Rome High School, will be the guest speaker for the celebration. Activity will take place at the fairground from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., however the formal ceremony will start at 11 a.m.
Military displays will be furnished by Duke's Museum of Military History in Rome, Al Castillo, John McGee and Jack Martischnig.
The Georgia Wall of Honor and the Exchange Club's own replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will also be on display.
Redmond graduates Project SEARCH participants
Project SEARCH is a national program which offers students in special education programs with work-based learning opportunities. Redmond Regional Medical Center is the first and only community work-site partner with the Floyd County Schools and will hold its first graduation ceremony Thursday May 24 at 1 p.m.
Three students have spent the 2017-2018 school year at Redmond with onsite classroom work in addition to work-site training across several of the departments at the hospital.
Redmond Marketing Director Andrea Pitts said, "their teacher, Debra Miller has done an amazing job! They have all become a part of our Redmond Family."