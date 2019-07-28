The Eighth annual Whit's Lemonade and Cookie Stand will set up on Fourth Street in Rome once again on Wednesday, July 31.
Whit Molnar will be selling lemonade and cookies to benefit the Open Door Home in Rome between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 210 East Fourth Street, in the between the Rivers Historic District and will be held rain or shine.
Large quantity delivery options will be available for groups of offices that would like to make a purchase. Call 706-266-7708 to make arrangements for the larger orders.
In addition to the lemonade, Whit, who his mom says wants to be a pastry chef one day, will be cooking all varieties of cookies, from chocolate chip cookies to snickerdoodles, Rice Krispie treats and more.
"We've never set a price," said Whits mom Sarah Molnar. "Whether it's a quarter or a $50 dollar bill, it's all about the donation. A lot of people have come in with $5 bills and said keep the change."
For every $25 donation, Whit will make a special surprise gift donation while supplies last.
Checks will be accepted and should be made out to the Open Door Home. People can also make contributions online at @opendoorhome.org or Venmo@WhitsLemonade