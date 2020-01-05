American Legion Post 5 Commander Eddie Hines has confirmed that the Legion facility on Shorter Avenue is under contract for a third time.
Hines said he feels pretty confident that a deal will be closed on the property this time, but indicated that a closing may not occur until early spring.
A sign which went up in front of the Legion last week indicates that Day Realty of Atlanta is pitching a retail development of 11,400 square feet on behalf of Romogroup LLC. The sign indicates that space would be available to tenants during the third quarter of 2020.
The property was originally under contract to Butler which planned a shopping center for the site but that deal fell through after R.H. Ledbetter Properties revealed plans for the East Bend shopping center. Lidl, a German grocery chain, was originally supposed to be the primary anchor for the development but the company backed away from some of its plans in the Southeast.
Legion officials declined to identify the second developer that had a sales contract, also purportedly for a retail development on a smaller parcel than the original Butler Development deal.