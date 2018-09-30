Labor Commissioner to host summit in Rome
Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler will conduct a business summit in Rome on Wednesday, Oct. 10. The event is another in a series of 12 being held throughout the state.
Called "Employers in The Know," the summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the GA Northwestern Technical College Floyd campus, 1 Maurice Culberson Drive in Rome.
“These events have been a great opportunity for the department to hear directly from our employers and to understand how we can better serve them,” said Butler in a press release. “At the same time, we are able to provide up-to-date information about programs and regulations that may impact their business.”
Current labor department initiatives will be on the agenda along with and programs designed to encourage job growth and economic development throughout the state. The GDOL provides labor market data necessary for economic developers and businesses to make sound decisions about starting or expanding businesses. The department also helps match employers with qualified job seekers, as well as helping job seekers be successful in securing jobs and developing their careers.
Other speakers include labor law attorneys giving a labor law update, U.S. Department of Labor representatives speaking on the current regulatory environment, and GDOL analysts speaking on unemployment insurance.
Other labor experts discussing topics such as harassment, FMLA, workers’ compensation and more will also be part of the information discussed during the day-long summit,
If pre-registered, the cost to attend is $40 per person, which includes lunch. For more information about the summit, email Isaac.Williams@gdol.ga.gov or Mark.Lewis@gdol.ga.gov, or call 404-274-9110.
Locomotive Chase Festival October 5-7
The 50th anniversary Great Locomotive Chase festival will be held in Adairsville Friday Oct. 5 through Sunday Oct. 7.
The festival was started in 1968 and has been a fixture on the Public Square in downtown Adairsville each year since.
The festival was founded by the late Marion Lacey. The Adairsville schools fall festival had been canceled due to funding issues. Lacey planned the festival in town to bring small businesses together and provide entertainment for the students each fall.
One of the highlights of the festival is the parade which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 6.
Admission to the festival is $3 and the admission is good for all three days.
Beauty pageants from the tiniest of tots to Miss Locomotive Chase Festival for high school age girls will take place throughout the day Saturday.
Music will be along with fireworks, carnival rides and all of the usual fall festival from funnel cakes to sausage dogs can be found at the event which is akin to a large community homecoming.
Unity Christian to honor first responders
Unity Christian School will be hosting an Honor the Heroes Day on Thursday, Oct. 11. Students will be serving donuts and coffee for the local first responders including police, troopers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians, and fire department personnel from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
There will be a variety of first responder vehicles present and the students will have the opportunity to thank and appreciate each person. Several local restaurants are partnering with Unity to provide a free lunch or dinner on that day as well.