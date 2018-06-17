Kiwanis sale underway
The Rome Kiwanis Club annual peach sale is underway through July 17. This marks the 11th year of the popular fundraiser for the club, which uses profits to support a variety of programs to benefit youth in Rome and Floyd County.
The club doled out more than $9,000 in scholarships to high school seniors prior to the end of the 2017-2018 school terms.
The club changed orchard vendors last year, moving to Jaemor Farms in Gainesville and discovered the peaches were so good that they are using them again this year.
Orders can be placed with any member of the club through July 17. A 25 pound box is priced at $40; a half box, 12.5 pounds, is $25 and a quarter box, just over six pounds, is $15.
Peaches will be available for pick up at the Rome Braves Stadium parking lot on Friday, July 27th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any peaches that are not picked up will be donated to the Community Kitchen or Open Door Home.
People can email John Pillsbury to place an order at JLPIllsbury0114@aol.com. Checks should be made out to Rome Kiwanis Club and all orders have to be prepaid.
Northwest Georgia security firm recognized
Owen Security Solutions, with offices in Calhoun, Rome, Cartersville and Dalton, has been recognized as one of the top 100 U.S. companies providing electronic security systems and services to both residential and non-residential customers.
Owens moved up several spots from its 2017 ranking by Security Distributing and Marketing Magazine. SDM is a trade publication which annually ranks firms which earn their revenues from the sale, installation, service and monitoring of electronic security systems.
Owen was established 45 years ago by Gary Owen. Currently under the leadership of Justin Owen, the company now has more than 40 employees who serve over 7,000 customers across the Northwest Georgia region.
“I’m extremely excited that the hard work of our team is being recognized.” Owen said in a press release. “Obviously without our loyal customers and supportive community, this would not be possible; we are grateful and humbled.”
Job fair for two manufacturers Tuesday
The Georgia Department of Labor will partner with a local staffing company, Kelly Services, to recruit personnel for two manufacturing companies in Rome and Calhoun.
A job fair will be held Monday, June 18, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor, Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway N.E., Rome.
Job applicants should bring a resume, if they have one, driver's license and be dressed appropriately for a job interview. Jobs include production operator and assembler.
Applicants are also encouraged to go online in advance to create an account at the Employ Georgia website at www.employgeorgia.com to speed up the interview process.
Bartow acquires Girl Scout camp
Bartow County officials have signed documents allowing the county to lease a former Girl Scout camp on Lake Allatoona from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Camp Pine Acres, which sits south of the Red Top Mountain State park, encompasses close to 100 acres near the Bartow Carver Park which was also taken over by the county in the last year.
The camp includes a large dining hall and a pool. A bald eagle nest is also located on the shore of the lake in the park.
County officials say the park camp will be available to the public but would also still be used by the Girl Scouts of Corps of Engineers on an as- needed basis.
