Kickback to Community underway at FGK
The annual Kickback to the Community fundraiser is underway at Ford Gittings & Kane Jewelers, 312 Broad Street in downtown.
Jan Fergerson said the charities that customers voted on to receive funding from the campaign include Summit Quest, Brighter Birthdays and Mission Is Possible.
Summit Quest was founded in Rome to help families that have had their lives impacted by cancer. Brighter Birthdays is a relatively new charity in Rome. The program provides backpacks full of goodies to low-income children on their birthday, while Mission Is Possible helps families with special needs children. Volunteers help keep kids several hours at a time to provide their parents or caregivers occasional respite.
People can purchase bid cards from the representatives of the charities for $10. All of the proceeds of the bid card sales are earmarked for the charity. Those cards are then used to bid on special items in the store through 2 p.m. on Aug. 25. The successful bidder has 10 percent of the purchase price returned to the charity.
Fergerson said this year marks the Diamond Jubilee for Ford, Gittings & Kane and the auction includes more diamonds than ever before.
Contract out on Capitoline Products building
Mum is the word on who has contracted to purchase the vacant Capitoline Products building adjacent to Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome.
Rome Floyd Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman said she has seen the signs but has no idea who has contracted to acquire the building.
"I hope it's someone with ties to the aviation industry," Seckman said. She has been marketing the building in such a manner for a long period of time.
Craig McDaniel, a commercial real estate specialist at Toles, Temple and Wright, said the building went under contract a few weeks after the local real estate firm took it on. Like Seckman, McDaniel said he could not say who the prospective purchasers were.
McDaniel, who has industrial and commercial listings across the mid-Coosa Valley, said he was not aware of another building in the region that was any better suited for either light manufacturing or warehousing use than the Capitoline Products facility which encompasses approximately 120,000 square feet.
The original building was constructed in 1986 and was added on to at least four times.
McDaniel said that interest in existing space by prospective new tenants is as high as seen in a number of years.
The Capitoline Products building is one of just a couple of empty existing spaces in Rome and Floyd County. The other major facility still on the market is the former Shaw facility on East Twelfth Street.
Expansion underway at firefighting training center in Coosa
FM Global TSB, a firefighter training campus, 3940 Morton Bend Road in the Coosa area, has obtained major grading and construction permits for a new building on the sprawling campus that attracts industrial firefighter trainees from around the world.
Cornerstone Construction is listed as the contractor for the 46-foot by 125-foot, 5,750 square foot building, which would include additional classroom and training space.
New urgent care under construction at Shorter and Division
A new urgent care facility is under construction at 10 South Division Street. Omkar Development of Bogart is listed as the owner of the facility.
Documents filed with the Rome-Floyd County Building Inspection office indicate that Brooks Building Group of Rome is the general contractor.
The facility is not believed to be related in any way to any of the existing medical facilities in Rome, Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Regional medical center or the Harbin Clinic.