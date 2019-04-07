The Junior Service League of Rome has made donations amounting to more than $44,000 to more than 20 community partner organizations.
The Ladies of League were able to raise money through a variety of events including the Garden Tours of 2018, Poinsettia Sales in 2018 and The Follies “Box Office Revue” that debuted in February of 2019.
The Junior Service League of Rome rotates annually between a “service” focused year and a “giving” directed year with every year dedicated to giving back to the community.
Recipients of JSL donations for the 2018-2019 year include: Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, $1,200; Brighter Birthdays, $2,500; Chieftains Museum, $5,000; Exchange Club Family Resource Center, $1,500; First Readers, Inc – Floyd Co., $900; Floyd County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), $2,000; Global Impact International - Restoration Rome, $3,000; League for Learning, $16,000; Living Proof Recovery, Inc., $1,500; Open Door Home, $1,500; Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, $500; Sarah Hightower Regional Library, $1,000; Sexual Assault Center of NWGA, $600; South Rome Early Learning Center, $2,500; Summit Quest Cancer Support Services, $1,000; Three Rivers Housing and Development Corp. DBA Rome Children's Academy, $1,500; We Care Service Center - East Central Elem., $500; William S. Davies Homeless Shelters, Inc, $1,500; Young Life / Young Lives, $500
Pirelli, Toyo honored by industry group
The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association has honored both Pirelli Tire in Rome and Toyo Tire in White, Georgia as part of the association's 2019 Sustainability Award for Safety and Health. Both were recognized for their work in advancing occupational health and safety.
“USTMA members share an aspirational vision for the U.S. tire manufacturing industry of zero injuries and illnesses in the workplace,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO in a press release. “This recognition highlights the safety programs, technologies and systems that advance progress toward meeting our vision on workplace safety.”
Data submitted by the tire makers to USTMA is identical to information provided to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes annual injury and illness information on all industries.
Leadership Award
The Leadership Award recognizes companies that share successful safety initiatives wits.
Pirelli received an Excellence Award which is given to facilities that have a Days Away, Restricted or Transfer (DART) rate, which measures serious injuries and illnesses in the workplace, that is 75 percent better than the industry average.
Toyo received an Improvement Award which is given to facilities that have a DART rate that is at least 10 percent better than the facility’s prior year performance and is better than the industry average for 2018.
Need some pine trees?
The Coosa River Conservation District is offering free pine trees in conjunction with the National Association of Conservation District’s Stewardship Week later this month.
Stewardship Week is held annually the last week of April and is one of the largest programs to promote soil and water conservation. Trees are an important component of conservation as they preserve topsoil for future abundant harvests, prevent erosion and clean the water.
The tree giveaway will take place Monday, April 29 at the Walker County Agriculture Center on US 27 in Rock Spring, Ga between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., or until all trees are distributed.
Trees will be given away on a first come, first serve basis, and kids will be given a chance to plant a pollinator flower.
The Coosa River Conservation District promotes soil and water stewardship throughout local schools and to farmers and landowners in Bartow, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties.
For more information about the District, please contact District Program Assistant Tish Edwards at tish.edwards@gacd.us or visit their website at www.gacd.us/coosariver