The Georgia Department of Labor is hosting a job fair on behalf of a number of different employers in the Rome area Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Marriott Courtyard River walk, 320 West Third Street in Rome.
In spite of a Rome/Floyd County unemployment rate that fell to 3.6 percent in September, there are still several thousand Rome and Floyd County residents who are seeking a job.
Job hunters are encouraged to visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or create, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to have a printed resumes, driver’s licenses and dress in business casual attire to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other services for people who are looking for a job.
Rome Police support driver training program
The Rome Police will once again, for the second time in 2018 offer a special driver training program for teenagers out at the Richard Brussels Airport.
FEAR THIS INC. will be administering the TVOC training that is focused on critical skills necessary to not panic in a roadway crisis and to arrive home alive. The program will be offered Nov. 17 and 18. Teens should get a greater understanding of how to avoid an emergency situation, giving their parents some level of comfort when kids ask for keys to the car..
This course is not a basic Driver's Education. The critical skills taught nationwide to law enforcement professionals have been adapted to younger drivers and are proven tactics in accident avoidance techniques.
The training regimen includes Peace Officers Standards and Training related skills, including skid steering, precision driving, and on-road/off-road recovery. Additionally, students will be exposed to various stressors to simulate physiological changes that occur in emergency situations.
Visit www.tvoc.ws for registration or call Woodrow Gaines at 770-823-7823.
Parks bring big bucks to the region
A new study for the Friends of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites indicates precisely how much money the parks and historic sites mean for the northwest region of Georgia.
Red Top Mountain State Park south of Cartersville is one of the largest draws in the state with more than 481,000 visitors. The park supports more than 460 jobs and had an economic impact in excess of $48.7 million.
Sloppy Floyd State Park on the fringe of Summerville saw more than 113,000 visitors, supported by 109 jobs resulting in an economic impact of $11.4 million.
More than 22,100 people visited the Etowah Indian Mounds at Carterville, helping to provide 21 jobs with and economic impact of $2.2 million. The New Echota State Historic site outside Calhoun was visited by more than 8,800 visitors, helping to create eight jobs with an annual impact of more than $883,800.
Berry lecture to address 20th Century’s Killing Fields
Serious issues related to communism, socialism and colonialism will be the focus for Hillsdale College (Michigan) Professor of History Brad Birzer who will give a lecture on the “20th Century’s Killing Fields” at 7:30 p.m. on November 7 in the Berry College McAllister Auditorium. Birzer will talk on the myriad conflicts of the 20th century.
Birzer has been an instructor at Hillsdale for almost two decades is the author of biographies of J.R.R. Tolkien, Charles Carroll of Carrollton, Christopher Dawson and Russel Kirk. He is the co-founder of The Imaginative Conservative, and is a fellow at both the McConnell center at the University of Louisville and the Reagan Presidential Library.
The event is free and open to the public.