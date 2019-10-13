The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with LG Hausys to host a job fair Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rome Career Center on Riverside Parkway.
LG Hausys, which has several facilities in neighboring Gordon County is looking to hire mixing material handlers, mold processors, polishing operators and mixing operators.
People interested in a job are encouraged to visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and submit a resume online which will speed up the interview process in Rome. Applicants should bring a hard copy of their resume, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to enhance their chances of getting hired.