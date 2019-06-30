The University of Georgia Extension Service will host a workshop to teach folks a little more about keeping goats and sheep July 30 at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center.
There is a $5 fee for adults and $3 for children under the age of 17.
The workshop, which will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will cover issues from animal management to parasite management, pasture management and harvesting procedures.
Dr. Niki Whitley from Fort Valley State University will be joined by Hailey Robinson and Greg Bowman of the UGA Extension office in Calhoun
The deadline to register for the event is July 26. Payment and registration can be made at the Gordon County Extension office, 1282 Highway 53 Spur in Calhoun.
Additional information can be obtained by calling 706-629-8685.