Ideal Meals - Now with wheels
Rome's Ideal Meals, 874 Spider Webb Drive, has a new refrigerated van and has made plans to schedule regional delivery of prepared meal, starting with Calhoun.
Business partners Amanda DeWitt and Casey Gray say the new van and regional service will open their reach to so many people who otherwise might not be able to get home home-style meals.
DeWitt and Gray are still looking for a good meeting location where residents of Calhoun and Gordon County can meet the van to pick up meals. Anyone familiar with an appropriate location is encouraged to contact Ideal Meals at 706-936-0880.
When placing an order for a meal, callers need to include a name and the number of meals desired.
Typical menu items might include egg cups, egg salad plates, spiced raising protein muffins, broccoli & cheddar smothered chicken, spinach & feta turkey burgers, garlic herb pork loin and what is called The Classic, taco-seasoned ground turkey with cilantro lime brown rice, roasted green peppers and onions with a side of salsa.
Meals for the following week are generally posted on Monday at www.idealmealsrome.com.
Meals are capable of being frozen for up to 30 days and can be reheated in their container in the microwave. Warming instructions are included with each order.
Orders need to be placed by midnight Friday for pick-up Sunday morning.
Electric Avenue coming to Rome
The August Downtown Rome Saturday will include a free block party on Broad Street from 7-10 p.m. highlighted by music from Electric Avenue, a powerful show band that features music from the 1980s.
Electric Avenue is the last band to perform in Atlanta's Turner Field and has had the opportunity to play gigs with Kid Rock and Pat Benatar.
The band covers music originated by artists including Tears for Fears, Wham!, Duran Duran, Simple Minds, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Kenny Loggins, INXS, Prince, The Clash, David Bowie and others.
Amanda Carter, executive director of the Rome Downtown Development Authority said the stage would be set up at the intersection of Fourth Street and Broad Street and the bulk of the activity will take place in the 300 and 400 blocks of Broad.
Downtown businesses will be provided with armbands for alcohol that may be consumed on the street, with no outside coolers or drinks allowed.
Free parking is available at the Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue decks. Broad Street will be closed within the event area at 4:30pm and reopen by 11pm.
Free financial training coming for small, young farmers
Agri-businessmen and women across the Coosa Valley will have an opportunity to participate in a free, nationally award-winning financial training workshop next month.
AGAware was created for the purpose of assisting the next generation of farmers in the operation of financially successful agricultural businesses. AgGeorgia will be hosting the AGAware workshop Friday, August 10th at the Thornton Recreation Center in Rome.
The program has been designed specifically for young, beginning, small, and or minority farmers. The small farmer is categorized as one generating less than $250,000 in annual gross sales.
The program will examine the development of balance sheets, profit and loss statements, risk management as well as marketing and technology.
The free training is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a free lunch is provided.
Seating is limited, so farmers are encouraged to register early online at www.aggeorgia.com/agaware.
Corey Cottle, Director of Marketing for AgGeorgia Farm Credit said the agency believes that cultivating the next generation of farmers is a vital part of its mission. "The AGAware program is a great way to make sure farmers are on the right financial track," Cottle said.
For additional information, contact marketing specialist Jessica Bassett at 770-534-5395.