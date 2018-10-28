Coosa Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Bruce Day tells the Rome News-Tribune the first Hard Hats and High Heels Gala was both an artistic and financial success. The event was enough of a success that Day said the decision has already been made to hold another event next fall.
A specific date for the 2019 event will be announced before the end of the year.
The Hard Hats and High Heels gala was held at the Courtyard by Marriot and included a night with fine dining, music, and both a silent and live auction with Lou Dempsey.
Funds generated by the event will be used during the next Habitat build which will be a Home Builders Blitz in the spring of 2019.
Day said thanks to the generosity of sponsors, auction donors and many others, the majority of the funding needed for that build was raised. Keesha Ware, for whom the home will be built, was a special guest at the event. Day and Habitat want special thanks to go out to Lewis Chemical; State Mutual, Home Depot, Courtyard by Marriott, Profile Extrusion, The Exchange Club of Rome, Brinson, Askew and Berry and The Farm.
To get additional information about the event, check out the Habitat website at www.habitatcoosavalley.org.
Free Cherokee event at Chieftains
The Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will brings representatives from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee to Rome for a Family Free Day with native storytelling and portrayals of historical figures Saturday November 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chieftains is partnering with Allen Bryant, an associate professor at Appalachian State University, to bring Cherokee cultural activity to Rome.
Bryant has developed a special relationship with Cherokee Central Schools to encourage native students on the Qualla Boundary in North Carolina to pursue the field of education, a great need in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Bryant will bring several of his Cherokee high school students to Rome to learn more about their history and promote their culture in our region.
The students will do traditional storytelling as well as portrayals of figures from Cherokee history at the museum during the Family Free Day. These stories will be told every half hour beginning at 10am the day of the program.
For more information about the Family Free day event, visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org or call 706- 291-9494.
Corps to host youth deer hunt at Allatoona
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host an archery-only deer hunt for youth at the Allatoona Lake Saturday and Sunday Dec. 1st and 2nd.
Prospective hunters can file a request for reservations by phone, or in person, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 15. The available limited spaces will be filled by lottery.
Hunting blinds will be located around the McKinney Campground. The use of each hunting blind will be by reservation only and limited to youth ages 15 and under. A parent or guardian must accompany each youth hunter and possess a valid Georgia Big Game license.
The Allatoona Lake Operations office is located at 1138 Ga. Highway 20 Spur in Cartersville. Potential hunters can also call 678-721-6700 for additional information.