Habitat for Humanity's annual Hard Hats and High Heels Gala has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk. The event will begin at 6 p.m.
The event will feature a full meal, with music from Scott Thompson, both a live and silent auction with all proceeds from the celebration earmarked for the construction of another Habitat home for a local family of four.
The event is a fun opportunity for Romans to dress up if they'd like but to be sure, black ties are optional.
Tickets are $75. Additional information is available online at habitatcoosavalley.org or by contacting the office at 706-378-0030.