 Doug Walker

Habitat for Humanity's annual Hard Hats and High Heels Gala has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a full meal, with music from Scott Thompson, both a live and silent auction with all proceeds from the celebration earmarked for the construction of another Habitat home for a local family of four.

The event is a fun opportunity for Romans to dress up if they'd like but to be sure, black ties are optional.

Tickets are $75. Additional information is available online at habitatcoosavalley.org or by contacting the office at 706-378-0030.