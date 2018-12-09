End Slavery Georgia is just a few weeks away from opening a safe house in Rome. Debbie Crumbly, Executive Director for End Slavery Georgia, has accepted the donation of new bedding for the house from Randy Ball on behalf of Bedzzz Express, 501 Turner McCall Blvd. in Rome.
“The generosity of our local businesses and individuals in our community with this project has been humbling,” Crumbly said in a press re-lease. The safe house is set to open early in January.
End Slavery Georgia is a nonprofit organization that partners with others across the state who rescue survivors of sex trafficking.
The Rome facility will not only provide a safe haven for victims of sex trafficking, but also offer a variety of medical services, educational opportunities and endeavor to get the victims integrated back into normal society.
In a press release Ball, manager of the Rome Bedzzz Express said, “The organization is built on treating people the way we want to be treated. Customizing the experience for every person who walks through our door.”
New townhome community opens in Calhoun
McWhorter Capital Partners celebrated the grand opening of the Old Mill Townhomes in Calhoun last week.
The 83-unit unit community sits on a 25 acre-tract. The project was put on the back burner ten years ago when the recession set in. McWhorter Goss General Contractors brought the project back to life earlier this year, creating two, three and four bedroom homes beginning at the $180,000 price point.
The community includes both swim and tennis facilities.
MGGC specializes in historic preservation, as well as new construction of commercial and residential buildings, recreation and education centers, industrial facilities, government projects, and luxury residential properties. The company has renovated and preserved some of North-west Georgia’s most iconic buildings, including the 1869 Bartow County Courthouse in Cartersville, the Curry & West Buildings on Second Avenue in Rome, and the historic GEM Theatre in Calhoun.
Partner Ron Goss has been involved in a number of historic rehabilita-tion projects in downtown Rome including the Curry & West buildings and the Griffin Apartments in the 200 block of Broad Street.
The entire project is expected to be complete by the end 2020.
LakePoint Realty Group can be contacted at 770-387-0399 for additional information.
Department of Juvenile Justice hiring
The Georgia Department of Labor Rome Career Center will assist the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice with a job fair Wednesday Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The agency is seeking to add on an undisclosed number of correctional officers.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, drivers license and dress in a business casual manner to improve their chances of getting hired on. Interested individuals are also encouraged with check out the Employ Georgia website, www.employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload a resume which will speed up the process on Dec. 19.
The Rome Career Center is located at 462 Riverside Pkwy. in Rome.