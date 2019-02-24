Greater Community Bank reported record earnings in 2018, the second year in a row with record-breaking earnings. The bank, with offices in Rome and Calhoun reported 2018 year-end earnings of $2.3 million, easily topping the 2017 earnings by 38 percent.
Additionally, Greater Community Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Greater Community Bank, paid the highest dividend in the company’s history of $867.01 per share to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31. That was a 34 percent hike over the previous year.
In a press release, bank president David J. Lance said, “Greater Community Bank’s growth continues as a result of our Bank’s focus on developing new and existing relationships. I am proud of our team who produced record earnings for the second year in a row by driving responsible growth."
Lance also the financial institution delivered solid loan and deposit growth while managing risk well.
"I would like to personally thank our staff for their dedication and hard work in 2018, and I am very excited to carry our momentum into 2019," Lance said.
Greater Community Bank, which was founded more than two decades ago as Greater Rome Bank, now operates three offices, two in Rome, including the main branch on U.S. 27 near the U.S. Post Office and one in Calhoun.
Ice show coming to Forum River Center
Peter Pan and Friends on Ice is coming to the Forum River Center in downtown Rome for one show on Tuesday, Mar. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
The show is produced on a special synthetic ice surface which does not require special refrigeration or change the normal room temperature in the arena, creating a most unique ice skating experience.
"It's just magic how they do this," said Forum River Center General Manager Brent Poplin. The show features a mixture of dance, music and renowned story line that creates a visual and emotional journey into Peter Pan's Neverland.
The show is scheduled for 6:30 so that it's not too late for kids to have dinner and will be over before a late bed time.
"The show runs about 90 minutes," Poplin said.
Tickets for the Utopia Artists production are available at the Forum River Center box office, or by calling 877-725-8849. Ticket prices range from $15 to $40. Poplin said a special meal combo ticket is also available where parents can buy tickets for the show with a hot dog/chicken finger type dinner which they can pick up in the ballroom prior to the show.
Color for a Cause at mall
Mount Berry Mall will try to help local non-profits and provide a fun time for children Tuesday, Mar. 5 at the mall's Color for a Cause event.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Chick-fil-A in support of The Boys and Girls Club of Rome, Inspiritus, Lowes Country Kitchen, Mary Kay Foundation, Museum of Flight, Northwest Georgia Council, BSA, Summit Quest Cancer Support Services, The Salvation Army, The Sweet Cocoon and William S. Davies Homeless Shelters, Inc will all be represented in the contest.
Each organization is provided a large mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours, from 5-7 p.m. to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Visitors can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design.
“We want to invite everyone to come out to help color, shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about local organizations that are doing great work right here in Rome," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for the mall. "We are looking forward to having so many organizations represented during this community event."