There was some good news this week for Northwest Georgia poultry farmers. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black revealed that China has once again opened its market to the industry in the United States.
China had banned all U.S. poultry imports since for the past five years due to an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in December 2014. The U.S. has been free of this disease since August 2017.
“As the top poultry producing state in the country, Georgia applauds the end of the needless and unscientific ban on U.S. poultry imports,” said Black in a press release. “The reopening of the Chinese market will undoubtedly result in expanded opportunities for our producers.”
Black issued a special thank you to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue for his role in rolling back the Chinese ban on poultry products.
Old school building now open for eventsThe historic Everett Springs School building has been cleaned and converted for use as a special events building.
Called Mountain School Events, the facility is now open for business and capable of handling a variety of events for groups of up to 150 people.
Both indoor and outdoor options are available for for weddings, birthdays, family reunions and any other special occasion.
The historic schoolhouse includes the original school bell which can be rung at the end of every wedding or as requested for other events.
Contact Suzanne Pope Dobson at 706-346-5745 after 2 p.m., or dobsons@calhounschools.org for details.