Georgia Power customers who examine their June bill closely will note a credit applied to their bill as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
This will be the second of three anticipated credits that are related to a reduction in Georgia Power’s federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent down to 21 percent.
Customers will receive the credit based upon electricity usage from September 2018 through April 2019. The typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would receive a credit of approximately $18 on their June bill.
The actual amount of the credit will vary based on a customer’s specific consumption of energy.
“At Georgia Power, we work every day to provide the highest customer value through customer service and the delivery of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with rates below the national average,” said Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer service for Georgia Power in a press release. “We are pleased to continue to pass along benefits to our customers through these direct credits on Georgia Power bills this month.”
Georgia Power is providing three separate credits to customers that will total $330 million. The first credit of $131 million was issued in October 2018, the second credit, totaling $96 million is being applied this month and the third credit of $103 million is scheduled for February 2020.