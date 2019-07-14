Marlem "Nataly" Gonzalez-Ramirez has joined Garden Lakes Realty as a license real estate agent and and realtor.
Gonzalez-Ramirez is a native of Mexico City, but was raised in California before moving back to Mexico at the age of ten where she completed her schooling with honors. She returned to the United States after high school where she reconnected with a childhood friends, originally from Rome, who is now her husband. The couple moved to Rome in 2011.
She studied at Dalton College where she was introduced to classes involving real estate, then decided to make that her career to put herself in a position of helping others obtain the "American Dream" of home ownership.
She is a member of the national Association of Realtors, the Georgia Association of Realtors, the Greater Rome Board of Realtors and is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
Gonzalez-Ramirez and her husband have three small children who are seven, three and 18 months old.