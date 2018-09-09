Garden clubs host environmental school
The Laurel District and The Rome Federated Garden Clubs, Inc. will offer special Environmental School programming in Rome at the ECO Center.
Dates for the schools are Oct. 2-3, 2018; Jan. 9-10, 2019; March 20-21, 2019; and May 15-16, 2019. Each two-day school will be $80.00 and that includes lunch for each day.
The Living Earth is the first course, Oct. 2-3 which will be taught by local professionals. This two-day course will discuss components of the Earth’s life support system and the dynamic impact that ecosystems, environmental pressures and historic actions create.
Participants will learn about environmental challenges and opportunities and identify both beneficial and harmful impacts that humans have on the environment. You will discover methods of creating habitats in local surroundings, both business settings as well as home landscaping. Discover new ways to conserve wasted energy, develop better habits to fuel conservation practices and encourage habitat rehabilitation.
Field trips will include the exploration and identification of the habitats surrounding the Rome/Floyd County ECO Center, including the native garden designed by the Floyd County Master Gardeners, wetland demonstration area, and native animal exhibits. Lunch will be provided by members of the Rome Federated Garden Clubs.
There is an $80 fee for the school. For more information, go online to www.romefederatedgardenclubs.com.
Georgia Power rebate program continues in September
Georgia Power customers will notice the third $25 credit for the Vogtle nuclear expansion project on bills this month. A total of $75 in 2018 bill credits, or $188 million overall, was approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission as part of an agreement to allow Georgia Power to continue construction of nuclear Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4.
Customers also received separate $25 credits in April and July.
The two new units at Vogtle are the nation’s only new nuclear units under construction.
Most recently, Georgia Power announced the placement of the third 1.4 million-pound steam generator for the project. Steam generators are used to convert water into steam using the heat produced in a nuclear reactor core. Four steam generators are needed for the new units with the final steam generator onsite and expected to be placed in the coming months.
Additional information about the project is available online at www.GeorgiaPower.com.
NW Georgia well represented on DCA board
Rome Floyd Chamber President Al Hodge still holds a seat on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. He chaired the board in 2016. Bartow County sole commissioner Steve Taylor is one of the newest members of that board.
Hodge has been a member of the DCA board since 2012. The agency is responsible for many of the dollars that have flowed into Rome for the acquisition and rehabilitation of dozens of properties in the downtown district.
The agency is also responsible for a lot tax credit financing that has made significant improvements to the landscape in South Rome.
Reed performance highlights automotive conference
Roman Curtis Reed will be performing live at the Southern Automotive Conference in Atlanta Wednesday night October 3 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.
Reed will introduce his latest song, "Georgia's Got it All," a piece that was designed as a marketing tool for tourism and economic development across the state.
In addition to Reed's performance the VIP Reception and Preview Party will offer networking opportunities with purchasing agents from Original Equipment Manufacturers from across the U.S.
Recovery Ministries program set for Sept.16
A consortium of agencies designed to help people recover from addictions and other behavioral issues will be held Sunday, Sept. 16 from 5:30 to approximately 8:30 p.m.
The program will include a networking session to meet with people who have made successful recoveries along with testimonials, worship music, a dramatic presentation.
The program will be held at the North Rome Church of God, 1929 North Broad Street.