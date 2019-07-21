Fresh Georgia peaches and Washington cherries will be delivered to Rome on Thursday, July 25. The Fresh Farms truck will be at the Tractor Supply, 420 Cartersville Highway from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Fresh Farms, which is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, works with farmers that hand-pick and ship fruit from their orchards to communities across the country in order to bring fresh produce directly to local families.
“We are truly empowering consumers to demand fresh, higher-quality produce without the high costs typically found in the farm-to-table movement,” said Mitchell Olson, marketing director of Fresh Farms in a press release.
Fruit from Fresh Farms can be ordered online at freshfarmsusa.com and picked up at the truck when it comes to each city. In addition to ordering online, each truck will have fruit that can be purchased directly on the day of delivery.
“With our simple farm-to-family business model, we source the best fruit directly from the farmers, load it up and bring it straight to local families to take home and enjoy,” said Olson.