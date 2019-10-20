The Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of creating a new 18-hole frisbee golf course at the Shag Williams Park around the old Scout hut in Shannon.
Director Todd Wofford said he has been saving baskets (holes, if your will) from the original course that was laid out in Ridge Ferry Park years ago when disc golf started to become popular. The game never really took off but has experienced a resurgence of interest in the last couple of years.
The local disc golf group has helped him raise the money to purchase several new baskets and signage for the new course. Basis Concrete agreed to donate the money for the tee boxes and the county is providing the labor for the new course.
"This is going to be a big asset for the park and will generate a lot of interest and people to Shag Williams Park," Wofford said. "They want to do both local and regional events."
The new signage is expected to include hole layout and distances, much like a tee box on a full golf course typically does.
No word yet on when the project is expected to be completed.