The Georgia Department of Natural Resources in encouraging Georgians to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“National Hunting and Fishing Day events are a great way to introduce youth and newcomers to outdoor activities, while also helping them learn about the important role that hunting and fishing plays in conservation,” said Rusty Garrison, WRD Director in a press release. “These events are family-oriented and fun, with educational hands-on activities that everyone will enjoy.”
Sloppy Floyd State Park in Summerville will host its annual Outdoor Adventure Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A climbing wall, archery, BB gun shooting, fishing canoeing and much more will be available to families.
A big snake show will be a part of the event to help people understand the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes. The local DNR office is also working to try to bring a falconer with various birds of prey to the event this year, though that has has not been locked down yet.
Additionally, anglers will not need a fishing license or a special trout license to wet their hooks across the state on this one day.
For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing of all events in the state, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.