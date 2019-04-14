Fred’s, the Memphis-based discount variety chain, will be closing more than 150 stores by the end of May, including four in the Rome area.
The store at 1916 Redmond Circle in Rome, a store at 550 North Main Street in Cedartown, 325 Curtis Parkway in Calhoun and a store at 710 Cherokee Plaza in Centre, Alabama are among the stores slated for closure.
Fred’s Inc.’s everyday low prices are getting even lower, as 159 stores have begun “liquidation sales” Thursday ahead of their closings by the end of May.
Company executives claimed the closures are part of a routine scrutiny of performance resulting in the decision to close “under performing and unprofitable stores” while at the same time enhancing shareholder value. The company also said that the timing of lease expiration was also a factor in the decision making process.
Fred’s will still have a location at 4111 Martha Berry Highway in Rome, another shop at 5132 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Adairsville.
Nursing seminars set for Rome, Calhoun
The Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center based in Rome will host a couple of nursing symposiums Friday April 26 on the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campuses in Rome and Calhoun.
This serves a 20-county region which includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties.
Nurses can earn up to five hours of continuing education credits by attending one of the two sessions
Each seminar is slated to includes programs related to Visual Weapons Screening with a representative from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, information regarding disease surveillance and outbreaks in Georgia and a program related to opioids and juuls.
Nurses who register by April 24 can attend for $35, registration is $45 on the day of the event. The registration fee also covers the cost of breakfast and lunch.
The programs are scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nurses can register online at 2019nwganursingsymposium.eventbrite.com Interested health care professionals can also contact Kristie Washington by phone at 770-680-0823
Home builders hold golf tournament
The Rome Home Builders Association will be hosting a charity golf tournament April 19 at the Barnsley Resort course, with funds from the outing earmarked to benefit the Restoration Rome effort.
This is the third annual golf outing for the home builders groups. The first two years, it was a fundraiser for the organization itself. Will Pinson said the group actually held a meeting at the Restoration Rome facility on Crane Street and decided they needed to help the group which is seeking to improve the lives of foster children in the Rome and Floyd County area.
The entry fee is $400 for a four-man team. People can also sponsor a hole for $75, if you’re playing with a team, $100 otherwise.
Pinson said the group would love to have more than 20 teams.
“We provide breakfast and lunch, Chick-fil-A is doing that for us,” Pinson said. “We’ll also have a big raffle at the end of the event.”
In the past, Yeti coolers and golf clubs have been among the items in the raffle. Teams can register for the tournament on the Rome Home Builders Facebook page