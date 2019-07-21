The Rome area hit the jackpot this year with four local menu favorites claiming spots on the Georgia's Top 100 Plates for 2019 list.
The half-pound Wicked Pimina Burger from Harvest Moon Cafe, the El Fuego from Jamwich, the Prime rib at Linde Marie's Steakhouse on the Square in Cave Spring and the ribeye from the Rice House at the Barnsley Resort in Adairsville were all singled out by the Explore Georgia website.
The hot pimento cheese known as “Wicked Pimina” is legendary around Rome town, and the organization found that the black Angus beef from Georgia’s Lyons Bridge Farm is a worthy vessel.
Last year, customers gobbled up more than 15,000 of the El Fuego sandwiches at Jamwich featuring salty bacon, sweet strawberry jam, creamy avocado, sharp aged cheddar, and spicy buffalo chicken between slices of jalapeño cornmeal bread.
Linde Marie’s prime rib has prompted a lot of diners to rearrange their schedules to get the beef which is served only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The prime rib is served with house au jus and horseradish sauce and frequently sells out, to the dismay of late diners.
The Rice House ribeye comes from grass-fed Brasstown Beef. It typically comes from “yard-to-fork” accompaniments — the first crop of potatoes and Swiss chard from Tucker Farms on the Oostanaula River between Rome and Calhoun, for example.