The Floyd Medical Center is undertaking projects at the Cherokee Medical Center in Centre which are expected to greatly enhance the quality of care at the hospital in Alabama. Upgrades to the Emergency Room and ER waiting room are in the works along with upgrades to imaging services.
“All these facility and technology upgrades will enable Cherokee to expand our treatment options so that residents of northeast Alabama and northwest Georgia can receive the care they need closer to home,” said Brandon Reece, Administrator of Cherokee Medical Center.
The number of exam rooms in the ER suite is being doubled to eight from four. Redesign of the waiting room 9s also expected to improve the service to patients and their families.
"Being able to have a temporary space will give the construction teams free reign to work on the project during the next few months," said David Early, Vice President of Support Services and Operations at Floyd.
The Centre hospital’s Imaging Services department will benefit from the transfer of an ultrasound machine from Rome to Centre. A digital radiography room will replace the existing X-ray room.
"Combining these investments with Cherokee Medical Center's existing CT scanner and digital mammography unit will complete a full suite of technologically advanced, best practice imaging modalities for the residents and health care providers of Centre, Alabama," said Aimee Griffin, Assistant Director of Imaging Services at Floyd.
SBDC plans plethora of spring programs
The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center will be conducting a series of programs designed for small business owners during the first several months of the new year.
A program called “Buy Sell Hold” will help entrepreneurs maximize efforts when buying or selling a business. It is designed specifically for existing business owners or those who are seriously considering. The program is slated for Jan. 23, from 1 p.m. t0 4 p.m. There is a $49 fee for the course.
“Starting a Business,” set for Jan. 25 or March 8, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon both dates. Participants will pick up come basic business practices including the proper structure for a business, projecting the cost of going into business and marketing strategies. It is designed For anyone seriously considering a new business as well as anyone with less than two years in business. There is a $69 fee for this class.
A program called “Good to Grow” will focus on topics such as food safety, harvesting your own crops, business planning, marketing tactics, and finance strategies. Obviously this would be an appropriate class for someone interested in operating a restaurant. The class is set for Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost of the course is $49 with a lunch included.
“GrowSMART” offers young business operators who ready for growth, both the tools and strategies to expand a business. The class combining the latest ideas with tested and true principles. The class is for owners and top managers of businesses with annual revenue of more than $300,000 and at least three years in operation. This class will meet every Tuesday for five weeks beginning February 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This class will meet in Cartersville and costs $895 however early bird discounts are available.
Finally, “Digital Marketing” will detail the use of several digital platforms to grow a business. It is appropriate for just about any business owner. The class costs $99 and is set for Mar. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.
For specific information about the location for each program, contact the SBDC in Rome at 706-622-2006.