A slew of youngsters from Rome and Floyd County performed well at the Cloverleaf District Project Achievement competition held at Georgia Highland College.
The project offers provides an opportunity for 4-H youth, in grades 4-6, to display their interest and talent related to a plethora of subjects from public speaking and the performing arts to food preparation, science and technology. Participants choose from more than 50 project areas.
More than 570 youngsters from 17 counties across Northwest Georgia participated in the event. Floyd County 4-H had 45 total representatives.
First place winners included Lilly Cantrell in Ag Awareness; Callie Dempsey in Engineering and Mechanics; Bryson Rosales in General Recreation; Joshua Girgis in Sports Team; Ansley Combes in Photography; Avery McChargue in Public Speaking and Ethan Howard in Workforce Preparation.
Second place winners included Sawyer McDaniel in Beef; Ethan Rollax in Bicycle; Stevie Shull in General Sciences; Brady Burgess in Outdoor Survival Skills; Asher Cochran in Safety; Wyatt Crowley in Paleontology; Liam McRee in Performing Arts Vocal; Caroline Cole in Photography; Xander Tocco in Time and Management; Jeffery Ingram in Wildlife and Carter Nash in Workforce Preparation.
Third place winners included Mari Klaire Wilson in Cat Care; Joe Rutledge in Environmental Science; Addie Cordle in Food Safety and Preservation; Ian Hulsey in Outdoor Recreation; Turner Crawford in Poultry and Egg Science; Alexis Gentry in Public Speaking; Jaila Powers in Safety; Maggie Holbert in Sheep and Meat Goats and Olivia Sands in Workforce Preparation.
City commissioners get committee assignments
Rome Mayor Bill Collins has made 2019 committee assignments which do include a couple of changes from previous years.
City government works through a very defined committee system and at the start of each year commissioners request certain committee and the commissioner who is elected to serve as Mayor make the appointment.
The Rome News-Tribune will list the chairman of each committee as the point person for people with concerns to make contact with.
Craig McDaniel will serve as the city liaison to the Alcohol Control Commission; Bill Irmscher will chair Business Development; Randy Quick will serve on Clean Community; Wendy Davis will chair Community Development; Jamie Doss will join the Downtown Development Authority; Randy Quick will chair Finance; Randy Quick and Milton Slack will serve on the Fire Overview committee; Jamie Doss will chair General Administration; Wendy Davis will serve on the Health Board; Evie McNiece will be the liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission and Wendy Davis will be on the International committee.
Craig McDaniel and Bill Irmscher will sit on the Joint Development committee; Bill Collins and Randy Quick will be on the Joint Services committee; Milton Slack will be on the Library board; Sundai Stevenson will sit on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, Milton Slack will continue on the Parks and Recreation committee; Milton Slack will chair the Public Safety committee and Sundai Stevenson will chair Public Works and Transit.
Craig McDaniel will chair the Redevelopment committee, Jamie Doss will lead the Retirement committee; Sundai Stevenson and Jamie Doss will sit on the Solid Waste commission, Jamie Doss will serve on the new Trail committee; Sundai Stevenson and Jamie Doss will be on the Transportation Policy committee and Evie McNiece will chair Water and Sewer.
Katie Kiser, the administrative aide to City Manager Sammy Rich said there may be some tweaking of the list in the future.
Crappie USA coming to Lake Weiss later in February
The reputation of Lake Weiss as the Crappie Capital of the US will be on the line Feb. 23 as anglers from several states will travel to Centre, Alabama for the Crappie USA (CUSA) Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s.
Local and traveling anglers will be compete for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2019 CUSA Classic's $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Weiss offers more than 440 miles of shoreline and shallow flats, large coves, and deep channels.
Last year it took 11.54 pounds to win the pro division while the best amateurs weighed in an even 11 pounds.