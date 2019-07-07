Floyd County social worker Kiara McConnell has been honored for her efforts to reunite foster children with their parents.
McConnell, a case manager with the Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services, was described as a hero in her community for professionalism, compassion and effectiveness in ultimately reuniting families.
“She proves our approach works when we partner with parents on a reunification plan and work together to equip parents for the toughest job there is – being a mother or father,” said Samantha Walker, state reunification manager, in a press release.
June was Reunification Month, and this is the first year the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services has recognized employees, foster parents and service providers for their success in getting families back together.
Each month, an average of 313 families are reunited in Georgia. The number of foster children in Rome and Floyd County has dropped significantly over the last two years, but still one of the higher numbers in the state.
Fewer than five percent of the reports of alleged maltreatment result in the need to remove the child from their home and ultimately the majority are able to be reunited with their family.
McConnell has successfully directed the reunification of nine children with their parents since joining the Division in 2017 and is working on an additional 13 reunifications. Her colleagues describe her as compassionate, empathetic, positive and “a hero in many ways.”
Anyone interested in learning about becoming a foster parent can visit FosterGeorgia.com or call 800-210-KIDS. To find out about adopting, visit ItsMyTurnNow.dhs.ga.gov.