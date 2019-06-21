FirstBank Mortgage has awarded $1,000 scholarships to a trio of families in the Rome area as part of its Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program.
FirstBank bankers Ken Pence and Thomas Reese awarded the scholarships to families who closed a mortgage loan with the company in 2018. The bankers drew one name from every 50 loans that were closed during the calendar year.
The 2018 Rome winners are Bridget Doyle, Sarah Satelo and Rebecca Theakston
“One of our priorities at FirstBank Mortgage is building a strong community and encouraging and supporting future leaders in Rome,” said Wib Evans, president of FirstBank Ventures in a press release. “The Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship helps provide financial support to the families of students pursuing a vital next step in their education.”