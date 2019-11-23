Amanda Farrell and her Farrell’s Frame and Design have completed the move from one end of Broad Street to the other. Her custom framing shop had been located at 116 Broad Street, in the Cotton Block, for several years but the condition of the building had deteriorated to the point where she felt a move had to be made.
The shop is now located at 519 Broad Street, the old Adams Furniture building, where she occupies two suites.
Farrell had just completed five years downtown before making the move. She told Roger Manis of Business Radio X podcast, based out of studios in the Rome News-Tribune building on Sixth Avenue, that she is still unpacking but is very ready for her customers.
“We do all kinds of framing, from diplomas to shadow boxes and textiles,” Farrell said. All of that in addition to traditional art and photography.”
