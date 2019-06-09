F&P Georgia in the Floyd County Industrial Park off US 27 south will host a charity 5K run and health walk on Saturday, June 15. Funds generated by the event will be directed to the assistance of an employees who’s wife is suffering from cervical cancer.
The 5K course will follow a very scenic route along Parris Lake at Georgia Highlands College.
Registration is $25 through race day for the 5K and $20 for the 3K health walk. The prices will go up $5 on the day of the event.
The first 200 registrants are guaranteed a T-shirt.
Race day registration will open at 7 a.m. The run and health walk will each begin at 8 a.m.
Registration can be accomplished online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/49472, or be dropped off at the F&P plant, 88 Enterprise Drive.