UGA Floyd County Extension office and and Master Gardener Extension volunteers will host a workshop on the creation of stepping stones for your garden Saturday, June 8, from noon to 2 p.m. at Chieftains Museum.
Master Gardener Nelly Luthi and Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler will show you how to make your own personalized stepping stones for your garden.
There is a $10 fee to cover the cost of supplies.
Mickler said that pre-registration is required by Thursday, June 6.
The workshop does have limited space and participation will be limited to the first 20 people to preregister and pay.
To register call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210 no later than Thursday, June 6.