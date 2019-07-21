The Rome Building Inspection office is currently reviewing plans for a new Dollar Tree which will be located in the building that formerly housed Rite Aid drug store at 2005 Maple Avenue, near East 20th Street.
Dollar Tree stores are currently located at 104 Hicks Drive, in Gala Plaza at the intersection of Redmond Circle and Shorter Avenue, and on an out-parcel in front of the Mount Berry Mall.
The Ooltewah-Tennessee based retailer plans to gut the interior of the Rite-Aid and completely renovate the existing building.
The general sales area includes more than 11,200 square feet of space with a mezzanine that is over 600 square feet. The stock room has more than 3,400 square feet of storage.
The company plans to have one manager on duty during each shift along with a couple of cashiers and a stocker.
At this point, a timetable for the renovation and potential opening of the store has not been determined.