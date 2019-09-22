The Bartow County Extension will host Northwest Georgia beef producers Wednesday evening for a session to discuss the feasibility of developing a Georgia branded Beef and local processing program.
The session will be held at the Olin Tatum Agricultural Building, 320 West Cherokee Street in Cartersville at 6:30 p.m.
Information to be presented comes from a study that was sponsored in part by Farm Credit Associations of Georgia, Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, Georgia Farm Bureau, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Local beef producers will learn about the economic feasibility of a beef processing facility in the region. Leaders from the various agencies, as well as the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, will be on hand to discuss the findings of the study.
Bartow Extension Agent Paul Pugliese said that Kent Wolfe with the Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development at UGA will lead the discussions.
"I'm curious to see what the results are," Pugliese said. "There is definitely a need. Northwest Georgia producers don't have a real convenient place to process there meat and there is a growing market for it."
There is no cost to attend the program, however the Bartow Extension Office would like for people to make a reservation so they will know about how many to expect. Contact the office at 770-387-5142 or email pugliese@uga.edu.