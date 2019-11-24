The Downtown Development Authority is seeking nominee for its annual awards which will be presented during the DDA Christmas meeting December 20 at the Courtyard by Marriott his year.
Awards are given for Volunteer of the Year, the Golden Nail award for physical upgrades to a downtown property, the Quality of Life award, the Economic Partner award and the William Fricks Award for a longtime supporter of the downtown community. last year, the group also started a Downtown Champion award
To submit a nomination, contact Megan Treglown at 706-236-4520 or by email at MTreglown@romega.us.