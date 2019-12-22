The Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism has received a $2,000 grant from the Explore Georgia Regional Visitor Information Center grant program.
“Funding is an essential part of effectively marketing to potential visitors and with this new grant we are proudly able to assist our local partners with this much needed resource,” said Lisa Love, interim deputy commissioner for Explore Georgia in a press release. “This is an important opportunity to help grow tourism at the local level, enhance economic development and raise awareness about their offerings in order to bring new and repeat visitors.”
Kristi Kent, communications director for the Rome CVB, said the money will be used to purchase a billboard to promote the Spring Arts Market at the Civic Center. Kent said she believes the grant will fund a three-month run on a billboard but did not say specifically where that billboard would be located.