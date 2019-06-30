The Coosa Valley Credit Union has again been recognized by Forbes magazine as a “Best-in-State” credit union. It marks the second time the Rome-based financial institution has made the list. CVCU is one of only five credit unions in Georgia to be recognized by the editors of the magazine.
CVCU was honored based on a magazine survey of financial services consumers. Respondents were asked to evaluate credit unions based on the criteria of trustworthiness, digital services, financial advice, branch service and general satisfaction.
“We are proud of this accomplishment and truly humbled that our members recognize the value in what we work hard to provide each day to help them reach their financial goals, said CVCU President and CEO Andy Harris in a press release. "We wouldn’t be here without their support, and we will keep working hard to exceed their expectations.
CVCU currently reports more than $360 million in assets and as such is one of the dozen largest credit unions in the state. It has more than 30,000 members and 100 employees who serve a region that includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.