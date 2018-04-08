Coosa Diagnostics gets new MRI device
The Coosa Diagnostic Center has just completed the installation of a new Open Bore Magnetic Resonance Imaging device at its medical office complex at 16 Riverbend Drive.
Open bore refers to the space in the center of the imaging device which is significantly larger than some of the MRI machines. It can accommodate both large and claustrophobic patients and features the latest software from Siemens.
The company had been looking to acquire the new equipment for about six months.
Gaulin said the new equipment new will permit exams to be performed quicker, and in most cases, by going feet first into the machine. The new technology was installed at the center last Monday, April 2.
Coosa Diagnostic also continues to offer patients the more traditional High-field MRI technology.
Radiology services is one of, if not the largest specialty area at Coosa Diagnostic, which has been around for almost 20 years. Barbara Gaulin, marketing director said the center also offer CT, ultrasound and other radiologic services, but does not do mammography at this time.
Local agri-businesses get back cash dividends
AgGeorgia Farm Credit, a Georgia based agricultural lending cooperative, has declared dividends totaling $13,630,305.
Over $160,000 of this total is going to members in Floyd County.
The farm credit cooperative has been able to return dividends totaling more than $348 million over the past 30 years.
The dividends are 21 percent higher than last year. “We know how much these distributions mean to our farmers and rural Georgia, and AgGeorgia’s history of returns speaks to our long-standing commitment to share profits with our borrowers,” said AgGeorgia CEO Jack Drew.
“For every dollar of interest expense accrued by our borrowers in our general portfolio in 2017, 27 cents is being paid back to them,” said AgGeorgia’s CFO Carrie McCall.
Comcast employees aid Restoration Rome
Local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners will roll up their sleeves Saturday, April 14 to assist with the renovation work underway at the Restoration Rome facility in the old Southeast Elementary School, 1400 Crane Street in East Rome.
Comcast Cares Day represents an opportunity to spotlight a commitment to volunteerism and community involvement of Comcast employees and their families.
At Restoration Rome, Comcast is partnering with Global Impact International, an agency focused on child advocacy and family restoration, to landscape, paint and beautify the building and its surrounding property.
Restoration Rome is focused on child advocacy and family rebuilding, specifically the growing foster care and orphan crisis. The organization brings public, private and faith-based partners together to strengthen and restore children and families.
More information about Restoration Rome can be found at www.restorationrome.org.
The event takes place, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.