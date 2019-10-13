The Barnsley Resort, hidden away on over 1,000 acres between Rome, Kingston and Cartersville has once again been named among the “Top 20 Resorts in the South” on the 2019 Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
This year, the Barnsley property, which added a couple of new facilities in the past year, including a new hotel and conference center, property is ranked number eight in the South, up seven spots from its 2018 ranking.
The Swag in Waynesville, North Carolina ranked number one in the South this year. The only resorts in Georgia to rank higher than Barnsley were the Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island which came in fourth on the Conde Nast list and The Lodge at Little St. Simon’s Island which was seventh.