Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful Coordinator Emma Wells has convinced fellow city employees to participate in a couple of clean up events this week.
Wells said that city employees should take a leading role in the effort to keep the community as attractive as possible.
Clean ups are scheduled for Thursday morning in West Rome along Tamassee Lane from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to park in the Sam’s Club lot from which they will fan out to pick up litter.
Friday morning, the volunteers will gather at the old recycling center on Watters Street in North Rome and undertake to clean up along Calhoun Avenue in North Rome between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
The city manager’s office, human resources office, public works and, of course, the Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful office personnel will lead the clean up but encourage anyone to participate.
Contact Emma Wells at 706-236-4456 for additional details