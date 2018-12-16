The Rome Community Development office and city administration are honing plans for a new Citizen Ambassador Program. The project will involve a series of workshops spread out over an eight month period of time, designed to give potential leaders a more thorough understanding of how the city operates.
As presently proposed, the program would likely begin during the first quarter of each year and continue for eight months, meeting one night a month, probably from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The goal of the workshops is to engage residents and ensure they are well informed when it comes to the inner workings of the City so that as neighborhood leaders, they can share this knowledge with their respective neighborhoods.
Additionally, participants will have a chance to share ideas with City staff and best practices with one another during the course of the program.
The eight monthly sessions are being proposed for the first Tuesday of each month and will be limited to 25 enrollees.
The monthly sessions would move from location to location. For instance, the initial orientation meeting would be held at City Hall. A session of public safety would probably be held at the Fire Training Center on East Twelfth Street.
A live, learn and play session that focuses on quality of life type issues along with community development, planning and building inspection issues would perhaps be held at the Rome Area History Museum or the Carnegie Building.
The Rome/Floyd County of Tomorrow session would be all about economic development and tourism. in Rome/Floyd County and how they relate to each other.
The final details of the program are still being worked out by city staff.
Steeplechase offering unique equine opportunity
The Georgia Steeplechase run at Kingston Downs on the Floyd-Bartow county line is starting a program that will offer investors an opportunity to own a competitive thoroughbred.
The Fractional Thoroughbred Ownership program offers Northwest Georgians without seven figure income an opportunity to watch horses they may have an investment in as it races over the jumps at the venue on the first Saturday of each April.
Georgia Steeplechase Co-Chairs Anthony-Scott and Phoebe Hobbs understand that an investment in a race horse is more than likely to be an investment in fun that an opportunity to generate future revenue.
“It’s important for the future of the sport to have local ownership of horses, as well a junior program introducing our young riders to jump racing," Scott said.
Fractional ownership involves dividing the cost of both purchasing and caring for a racehorse between multiple individuals. The expenses are many, including feed, stabling, training and regular veterinary bills.
If the thoroughbred wins a race or is sold at auction, the proceeds are divided between all the owners.
Anyone interested in further information about fractional ownership opportunities can contact Anthony-Scott Hobbs at 404-918-7700 or georgiasteeplechase@gmail.com.
Intro to beekeeping in Chattooga
Do you have a thing for fresh honey or simply an interest in bees? The Chattooga County Beekeepers will present an Introduction to Beekeeping seminar on Saturday, Jan. 12. The seminar will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agriculture Building located at 32 Middle School Road in Summerville, just off Highway 100.
The seminar will provide an overview of beekeeping, honey bee biology, equipment and hive tools, starting with nucs (nucleus hives) vs. packages, honeybee package installation, products of the hive, and challenges faced during the first year in the management of hives.
Admission is $35 per person and lunch is furnished. Pre-registration payment in full is required by Jan 9. Call Randy Rolen 423-304-2714 to pre-register.