The annual Chieftains/Major Ridge Home Low-Country Boil and Barbecue will move from the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill to the Palladium on the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Friday, August 9.
Supporters of the Ridge home will have an opportunity to participate in both live and silent auctions to generate revenue for the museum, however this year, the silent auction will be handled differently.
Guests will purchase tickets for the various gifts and then tickets will be drawn to determine the recipient.
Live auction items include an Atlanta United soccer suite package at Mercedes Benz Stadium, which includes 26 tickets to see the Five Stripes vs. New York on August 11. The winning bidder will get five parking passes and complimentary food and beverages.
Another sports package that will be auctioned includes four passes for the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway next March. Those passes include pit access all weekend.
Tickets for the Low Country Boil are $80 for individuals with a table for eight going for $640. A portion of each ticket is tax deductible. Contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or check online at www.chieftainsmuseum.org for tickets.